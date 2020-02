Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Ashland City native Caleb Plant is about to take center stage in the ring, defending his super middleweight title. This time is extra special because Plant will be fighting right here in Nashville, taking on Germany’s Vincent Feigenbutz (31-2, 28KOs) on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

"I know he (Feigenbutz) has a lot of fights and knockouts and I know he's coming to spoil my plans. He'll fall short," said Caleb Plant.