WATCH: Predators easing back into workouts, will return to Bridgestone Arena soon

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The National Hockey League has presented its playoff plan, with teams expected to start up training camp around July 10th. Last week, small group workouts at team facilities were approved, but the Nashville Predators are easing their way back into the building.

Predators captain Roman Josi told reporters in a Zoom call on Wednesday, that players have not returned to Bridgestone Arena, but most of them are back on the ice skating.

Josi has been in contact with with teammates outside the country who have been training in facilities, and back in Nashville there is a group of ten players that have been meeting at an undisclosed rink, getting some good work.

Josi said, “We have a really good setup right now, it’s a bunch of guys skating with access to a gym, and we just wanted to do that a little longer.”

With training camp still weeks away, Josi players are working on getting back into ‘skating’ shape and the focus is on sharpening up individual skills before coming together as a group.

“It’s a good time to work on individual things. It’s kind of like before training camps in Summer, you work on things you don’t usually get to work. Our plan is to get back to Bridgestone soon,” said Josi.

Josi said the plan right now is to return to Bridestone Arena two to three works before the start of training camp.