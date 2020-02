Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Saturday Fight Night in Music City did not disappoint, as Nashville's own Caleb Plant defended his IBF Super Middleweight championship with a technical knockout of Germany's Vincent Feigenbutz early in the 10th round.

This is Plant's second title defense since beating Jose Uzcategui in January 2019, however this keeping the belt in his hometown was something special. Plant said he's been dreaming about this moment ever since he was a kid.