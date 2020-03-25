WATCH: NHL extends self-isolation period, Predators’ Chris Mason weighs in

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- On Wednesday, the National Hockey League announced that it’s extending its self-isolation period for players and staff from March 27th to April 6th. This includes the recommendation for everyone to stay out of team facilities.

Former Predators’ goalie and current Fox Sports Tennessee broadcaster Chris Mason has been at home for just over two weeks now and while anything can happen at this point, he still believes the season will resume at some point.

“I think the NHL and a lot of other sports leagues are setting different timelines, but I really believe they want to get in the playoffs and award the Stanley Cup to a team. I think it’s more beneficial if they can keep pushing it back, even if they have to cut down next season,” said Mason.

While the season remains on pause, players are still preparing for a possible return and with team facilities closed, it’s on them to stay mentally and physically ready. Mason experienced long layoffs during both the Olympic break and the lockout and said it’s never easy.

“You’re trying to keep your mental health good and trying to find ways to stay productive. Physically if this goes on for a couple months or more, that will be tough because they’ll have to have a training camp. It’s a big adjustment coming back physically,” added Mason.

While it’s important for the players to be ready for a possible return, the Predators organization wants to make sure their fans to feel involved during this unpredictable time. Every Thursday and Sunday Fox Sports Tennessee will be re-airing selected games from this season and during the intermissions, TV talent will join fans to chat on different social media platforms.

Mason said, “I think it’s great that the Predators and Fox Sports Tennessee thought it was important because the fans want something to watch and they can relive some of those games. During the intermissions we go live on Twitter or Instagram and take questions from the fans, so it’s a great way to stay in it.”

For more on what games will be re-airing every Thursday and Sunday on Fox Sports Tennessee, you can go to the Predators website: https://www.nhl.com/predators