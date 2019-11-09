WATCH: Nashville Predators are going Global in 2020-21

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators are going global for the 2020-21 season. The team will finish up training camp next September in Bern, Switzerland, by playing an exhibition game against SC Bern at PostFinance Arena as part of the NHL Global Series Challenge.

And instead of the Predators opening up the season in the states, they’ll kick things off in Prague, Czech Republic against the Boston Bruins.

“We are elated to once again be selected for one of the League’s marquee events,” Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said. “Having this opportunity is a true testament to the city of Nashville and the passion of our fans, who are the best in sports.”

Ten of the 22 players on the Predators active roster are from Europe. Both Captain Roman Josi and Yannick Weber are Bern natives and will have the opportunity to play in front of family and friends.

The 2020 NHL Global Series will mark the fourth-straight year and ninth season overall that the NHL has traveled to Europe to play regular-season games. More information on the 2020 NHL Global Series and 2020 NHL Global Series Challenge will be announced at a later date.