WATCH: Nashville native C.J. Beathard leads 49ers to a win, inspired by late brother

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been just over a year since former Battle Ground Academy standout athlete Clay Beathard was killed outside a Nashville bar, he was just 22 years old.

The pain is still felt by the Beathard family, but on Saturday older brother and quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, C.J. Beathard, had something to smile about.

The Nashville native not only got the start for the Niners, but he had a monster day, throwing for three touchdown passes, leading his team to a 20-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals. With the loss, the Cardinals were eliminated from the playoffs.

Beathard was making his first start since 2018. He was 1-9 as a starting quarterback. This win will be one he will never forget.

“You know everything that I’ve been through in the last year and it being the year anniversary of my brother passing, it’s one of those things where you can’t really explain it, it’s just god,” said Beathard.

He also gave his teammates a lot of credit saying he felt they had a good week of practice and that their was definitely a good ‘vibe’ going into the game.