WATCH- NASCAR gets the green light Sunday at Darlington Raceway

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- This year’s NFL ‘virtual’ draft broke records when it came to viewership, and NASCAR hopes to do the same thing this weekend- being the first sport, besides the Ultimate Fighting Championship, to return to real action.

NASCAR will get the green light on Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Covid-10 forced drivers to pack up and abandon Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 13th and while some have been involved in virtual races, nothing compares to the real smell of burning rubber.

But things will be different, drivers will only hear the roaring of engines because the grandstands will be empty. There will also be a lot of precautions put into place- including temperature checks before entering tracks, and social distancing within the garage and in the towers.

“I feel confident in NASCAR. You know we have to be really careful and safe. I feel like everyone is doing the best that they can to make sure that you don’t get sick and don’t get exposed to the virus, so I’m confident in the procedures they’ve put in place,” said Ryan Blaney.

This will be a big day for all the racing teams, but especially for Ryan Newman Newman, who suffered a brain injury during a dramatic last lap crash at the Daytona 500 in February. He has managed a full recovery and will race on Sunday.

“This is going to be different, but the reality is once we get going, besides a caution, it’s going to be racing. Racing fans have always enjoyed it and we’re going to try and set a standard,” said Newman.



Earlier in the week, NASCAR just announced five more races, including one right here in Tennessee, drivers will race at Bristol Motor Speedway on May 31st. Right now the sport is keeping all races within a derivable distance so teams don’t have to travel by air.