WATCH: Mike Vrabel surprises 87 year old in quarantine with phone call

Video courtesy of the Tennessee Titans.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It can get pretty lonely for Bob Kegarise these days.

He’s 87 years old and quarantined to his retirement home. And, his wife passed away last fall.

So, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel wanted to do his best to make Ron smile by giving him a call.

Ron, a life-long Titans fan, is also an Ohio State Alum which is also where Vrabel went to school. The two have met at various alumni events, but the phone call was something really special.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

