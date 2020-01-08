WATCH: Mariota helps Titans prepare for Ravens offense

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard calls the Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson, Michael Vick 2.0, but honestly he’s a category of his own.

Most would assume teams would’ve figured him out by now, but instead the 2016 Heisman winner just continues to dominate defenses.

So how do the Titans plan on simulating Jackson in practice? Well that will be tough to do but not impossible, considering they have Marcus Mariota on the roster.

“Having Marcus is certainly a big deal. I can remember before, when I was with Baltimore and New England, you’re trying to simulate some sort of a quarterback like that and sometimes we’d have to use a running back or wide receiver to simulate,” said defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

Mariota’s familiarity with run-pass option is helpful when in comes to preparing for this Ravens offense. While the speed will be tough to match, the Titans are certainly getting help from their former starter.

“They’re doing a great job. 128 to 31 in the first quarter, you know. My guess is that that speed looks a lot different during the game than what it did in practice. It won’t be the same, but it’s going to be, I think, pretty good with what Marcus (Mariota) can do and hopefully the look that we can give our guys,” added head coach Mike Vrabel.

Mariota has been busy with scout team duties the past two weeks, but he’s also been in on a few offensive packages. You can probably expect Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to get him some snaps this Saturday as well.