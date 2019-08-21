WATCH: Mariota finding ways to take risks, without being reckless

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson takes shows us why Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota will have to find a way to take risks this season, without being reckless with the ball.
by: Kayla AndersonPosted: / Updated:
Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson takes shows us why Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota will have to find a way to take risks this season, without being reckless with the ball.