WATCH: Mariota finding ways to take risks, without being reckless

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- You never know what you're truly missing until it's gone. That is probably the mindset of plenty of Tennessee Titans fans after watching the last two preseason games, without kicker Ryan Succop.

Succop has been recovering from knee surgery that he had in the off-season, but this week he was removed from the Titans PUP list and on Wednesday, he was back on the field with his special teams unit.