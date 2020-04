NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — 2020 was supposed to be Nashville SC's inaugural season. Instead, the team only got through two games before Major League Soccer halted its schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News 2 spoke to Jamie Watson, as well as Lori Lindsey, who will make up two-thirds of the Nashville SC broadcast team. Watson said when they first got the call that games were called off, there was a lot of confusion. However, it didn't take long for confusion to turn to gratitude as the entire team and staff realized the gravity of the situation.