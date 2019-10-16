WATCH: Making it official- It’s Tannehill time in Tennessee

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It hasn’t been smooth sailing for Tennessee Titans Marcus Mariota since he was drafted 2nd overall in the 2015 NFL draft.

From injuries, to dealing with a revolving door of offensive coordinators, Mariota has seen it all. Now number eight has learned that he’ll be the backup and Ryan Tannehill will be the starter on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“My expectations were to be the best player I could be for this team and until the day that I die, I believe I gave it my all. No matter what I can learn and grow from this situation. This isn’t going to bring me down it’s not going to end my career, instead I’m going to grow and make the best of it, said Marcus Mariota.

All signs pointed to the Titans making this move. After Mariota was benched in the second half of the Denver game, Head Coach Mike Vrabel said that’s when he really began to evaluate the situation.

“I just felt like now was the time. I made the move during the game in Denver and then was able to think about it evaluate it, and move forward. I had to make a decision to try and spark the offense and try to get us going,” said Mike Vrabel.

While Tannehill isn’t a major upgrade, he did spend seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins and he knows how to lead a team in the National Football League.

“I’ve played a lot of football and while it’s been awhile since I was a starter, it’s nothing new for me to go out and play football, it’s what I love to do. I love competing and being on field. It’s nothing new, just different color jerseys,” said Ryan Tannehill.

The Titans have struggled producing anything on offense, currently ranked towards the bottom of the league, averaging just 290.5 total yards per game. There is no quick fix, but Tannehill hopes he can help this team score more points.

“You have to stay true to who you are and I think that’s key to go out and produce. You have to know how to make plays and take advantage of the opportunities. I don’t want to do too much and just play quarterback to the best of my ability. I think if we move the ball and score points that spark will be there.”

The Titans will be back in action on Sunday, hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at Nissan Stadium.