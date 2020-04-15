WATCH: Ke’Shawn Vaughn talks NFL Draft, Titans and empty stadiums

Nashville, Tenn (WKRN)- Pearl-Cohn graduate and former Vanderbilt Commodores running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn is looking forward to fulfilling his dream of making an NFL roster and that all starts next week with the draft.

Vaughn was invited to the NFL Combine in February, where he posted a 4.51-second 40-yard dash, 32-inch vertical jump and 117-inch broad jump, but due to COVID-19 canceling events, he never got the opportunity to improve his stock at Vandy’s Pro-Day.

“It definitely caught me off guard a bit. At first I felt a little lost on what to do, but then I talked to my agent and my family about how we could still get the work in,” said Vaughn.

For the past several weeks Vaughn has been keeping in-shape doing workouts in Nashville. He has also been doing everything to improve his draft stock, even if it’s virtually.

Vaughn said, “All you can do is talk to them (NFL teams) and get a feel for them, build a bond. I don’t change much, you have to still interact and just laugh, smile let them know you’re interested in the conversation.”

With time spent at both Illinois and Vanderbilt, Vaughn he gained experience learning different playbooks and has also built up his maturity on and off the field, therefore he should have a fairly smooth transition to the pros.

“I’m someone who is consistent and dependable. You don’t have to worry about me be weight on your shoulder in practice or on gameday. I will bring a team no worries off the field and you can sleep peacefully at night,” added Vaughn.

The Nashville native said he’s talked with multiple teams, including the Tennessee Titans. With no Dion Lewis, the Titans are still shopping around for a backup to Derrick Henry and Vaughn said he’d love to be taken by the Titans and earn that role.

“That would be an NFL dream. Knowing the Titans and that they need a number two back, I could come and take off some of that heavy load that Derrick Henry be carrying and I feel I could be that person,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn has enjoyed spending the last two years in Music City, keeping a close eye on new Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and likes the direction the team is headed in.

Vaughn added, “I like it, seeing the playoff runs and the running game is one of their biggest things that pops out to me. If Derrick Henry can do it, I think I can do it too.”

As for the draft itself, Vaughn said he’s very anxious to see how it all plays out virtually. He plans on watching it and waiting for a call here in Nashville, with his immediate family surrounding him.

“I’m just ready to get to where I’m landing and just start running the plays, and then the next step is helping the team,” said Vaughn.