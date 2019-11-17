WATCH- Kentucky tops Vanderbilt 38-14

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Vanderbilt Commodores returned home for the first time in a month, only to suffer their third straight loss, falling to Kentucky 38-14.

The Wildcats overwhelmed the Commodores on the ground, rushing for 401 yards. The Cats also outgained the Dores on offense 528-198, in what was the most lopsided meeting in this series since 2001.

As for Vanderbilt’s offense, it continues to sit stale, scoring just 14 points in the last three games.

“We have got to execute better. I always heard that it’s the first, first down is the most important on offense and I know you see a couple times we were going three and out and then you see when we get that first, first down we’re moving the ball, so I think it’s just execution,” said wide receiver Cam Johnson.

There isn’t much that went right for the Dores on either side of the ball and while Head Coach Derek Mason said he liked the way his team started, it’s all about playing for 60 minutes.

“That was a team loss. I thought special teams may have been the best part of what we did. Defense and offense just didn’t provide enough offense, couldn’t stay on the field without enough opportunities. And defense couldn’t get off the field,” said Derek Mason.

The Commodores will be back at home next Saturday, hosting East Tennessee State.