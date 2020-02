NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Work is expected to start on the MLS stadium at the fairgrounds within the next couple of days, but the group Save Our Fairgrounds says what they are doing is illegal, a violation of the charter.

​"The language of the charter is pretty clear and even a country boy like me can figure that out," Duane Dominy President of Save our Fairgrounds told News 2. ​​