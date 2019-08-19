WATCH: Jonnu Smith activated and back at practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Although training camp is technically over, things are still happening at the Titans facility.

Before practice even began on Monday, we learned tight end Jonnu Smith and kicker Ryan Succop passed both of their physicals and were officially activated off the physically unable to play list.

Succop didn’t participate in practice, but Smith was just about as close as you can get to a full-go. He still had the knee brace on, but considering how far he’s come in such a short amount of time, the fact that he’s out here at all is impressive.

Smith tore his ACL in December of 2018 and nine month’s later he says he’s ready to go.

“It was like the first day of Pop Warner, like I was four years old again,” said Smith. “Putting on a helmet, coming out here, running, sweating, all those same feelings came back. It just reminds me of how much I still love the game. Going on 24 years old in a couple of days, to have that same feeling I had when I was four years old is just kind of unbelievable.”

Sticking with pass catchers, we didn’t see much of wide receiver Adam Humphries in last week’s joint practices with the Patriots and he didn’t play Saturday, but he, too was back in action as a full participant.