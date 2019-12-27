Jackson, Humphries ruled out on Sunday vs. Houston

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans are less than 48 hours away from their final game of the regular season and on Friday they participated in their final practice before heading to Houston.

The Titans inactives list was released and nothing has changed with the status of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (foot) and wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle), they are both ruled out on Sunday.

Kalif Raymond, who has been the primary kick returner for the team, has also been ruled out with a concussion.

The good news, both running back Derrick Henry (hamstring) and wide receiver Corey Davis (concussion) were full participants in practice and are expected to play against the Texans.

Linebacker Harold Landry (not injury related) was back on the practice field on Friday after not practicing on Thursday and he’s good to go.

Linebacker Daren Bates (shoulder) and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (knee) all practiced again on Friday and are good to go as well.

Receiver Cody Hollister (ankle), whose work has been limited all week, did not practice on Friday. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.