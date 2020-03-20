WATCH: Ian Ayre speaks on Nashville SC’s inaugural season during unprecedented time

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Nashville SC is the new ticket in town when it comes to professional sports, but the club is now finding itself in an unprecedented situation after the Major League Soccer season was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nashville SC kicked off its inaugural season on February 29th at Nissan Stadium, in front of 60,000+ fans and it was a hit, to say the least. The team then played its second game at Portland and was about to travel to Toronto when the postponement news came out.

“It was impactful for all of us because we just started, just two days into the season. First and foremost, I’m from Europe and so seeing what was happening there, I wasn’t surprised. I was disappointed, but it was the right thing to do,” said Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre.

There might not be any games going on right now, but Ayre credits his players for engaging with fans through social media, adding that everyone needs some sort of an outlet in this difficult time.

“I’m pleased to say that our players have been really supportive and we have lots of stuff planned in the days and weeks ahead. It’s so important to have that digital reach out,” said Ayre.

On Thursday, MLS postponed its start date to May 10th, and while nothing is set in stone, Ayre is optimistic about playing a full season.

Ayre added, “MLS said they’re working hard to reschedule all games once we get going again, but I think it’s impossible for anyone to predict. If the date of May 10th stands that would have us playing Philadelphia Union on the 13th.”

The commitment to building a team and staff is something Ayre says they have worked hard to do and he wants Supporters to know the club will be ready to go, once it gets the green light.

“I think it’s about keeping everyone engaged and keeping fans focused on what we want to do. We’re itching to get back at it, but it has to be the right time for everybody,” said Ayre.