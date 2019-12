Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Ryan Tannehill was tossed to the curb by the Miami Dolphins and now he's happily committed to the Tennessee Titans and on Wednesday he was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Tannehill completed 21-of-27 passes for 391 yards with three touchdown passes and a passer rating of 140.4 in the team’s 42-21 win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.