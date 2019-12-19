WATCH: Henry juggling injury, practice and playing time

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson brings us an update on Derrick Henry and shows us how the Tennessee Titans are juggling his hamstring injury with practice and playing time on Sunday.
