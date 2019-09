Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators season is right around the corner, with their first preseason game September 16th. Players are back in Music City, including forward Filip Forsberg, who held a hockey clinic this weekend at Ford Ice Center.

Kids ranging from 7-14 years old showed up to see the Swedish-born player, who is known for his skills on the ice. Camp participants split up into groups and were able to work on several different drills.