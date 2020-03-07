WATCH: Former Vols WR Jauan Jennings shows love for state, helping with tornado relief

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Love for football, love for state. Jauan Jennings considers both equal. The former Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver was is in the thick of preparing for the NFL Draft, when tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee.

“I had just got to Knoxville from the NFL Combine and to wake up and see that call and see the devastation that happened, it broke my heart,” said Jennings.

The former Blackman high school football star followed his heart and decided to not only get out in the community and help with the cleanup, but he put together a donation drive in Mt. Juliet, collecting items for those who have been directly affected by the storm.

Jennings added, “A lot of people have contacted me and asked what they can do to help. I just say, bring donations and I’ll take care of the rest. It feels good to come out here and help the community.”

Along with gathering supplies, Jennings took time to meet with a small group of big orange fans, answering questions from community members.

“Who is your favorite friend on Tennessee’s team?”

Jennings said, “I have so many, it’s hard to pick just one.”

Right now, putting smiles on faces, that’s what matters the most.

“The biggest part I’m taking away from it is to be able to help this city man, it’s much needed,” added Jennings.

And while Jennings plans on getting back to football soon, he said right now Nashville is his number one priority.

“To be out there working from them it just feels so good to be able to give back to the community. Just to say it’s alright, that does it all for me.”