WATCH: Filip Forsberg holds hockey clinic ahead of season

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators season is right around the corner, with their first preseason game September 16th. Players are back in Music City, including forward Filip Forsberg, who held a hockey clinic this weekend at Ford Ice Center.

Kids ranging from 7-14 years old showed up to see the Swedish-born player, who is known for his skills on the ice. Camp participants split up into groups and were able to work on several different drills.

“We have a variety of levels and developing between those ages is big. It’s a good experience and cool for me to be apart of this,” said Filip Forsberg.

Sunday’s clinic was presented by Delta Dental, which benefits Make-A-Wish of Middle Tennessee.

Forsberg added, “That’s the most important thing the Preds Foundations prides itself on helping out.”

This was Forsberg’s first hockey clinic in Nashville and it was a success, completely selling out on Saturday.