WATCH: Fans encouraged to share their ‘virtual’ waves despite no College World Series this June

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It was around this time last June, when Vanderbilt arrived at the College World Series in Omaha. The Vandy Boys would battle to the end, beating Michigan to win it all, and while they had their sights set on taking home another title, COVID-19 derailed those plans.

The NCAA made an early decision to cancel the CWS back in March, making it the first time since 1950 that the event wouldn’t happen. Marketing and Events Manager for the College World Series of Omaha, Inc. Amy Hornocker says having no action in June has been tough.

“It’s been surreal. You forget about all the moving parts until the phones start ringing upon a cancellation. We have a lot of season ticket holders and we had to go through a lengthy refund process,” said Hornocker.

There will be no live baseball, but Visit Omaha and College World Series of Omaha, Inc. came up with an idea, inviting fans across the country to do a virtual stadium wave, in any fashion they like.

It might not be what fans are used to during this time of the year, but Hornocker said this is one way to keep the CWS spirit alive and well.

“We’ve been hearing from people across the country, people who were 8 years old when they started coming here and now they’re 45. We knew we couldn’t just let this go by without trying to do some sort of celebration and people are looking for the good,” added Hornocker.

Anyone is encouraged to join in and get creative and record a virtual wave. Post it on Twitter and/or Instagram using #CWSWave for a chance to win. Upload your videos directly to VisitOmaha.com/CWSWave for an additional chance to win.

The winner will receive four club seat tickets to a 2021 CWS game, a parking pass, four passes to the Diesing Hospitality Suite with complimentary food and soda, two $100 Omaha restaurant gift cards, passes to top Omaha attractions, and a CWS swag bag filled with souvenirs. The winner will be chosen on June 24, 2020, the same day a new CWS champion would have been crowned.