WATCH: Executive VP of Operations says NFL is working on reasonable, responsible plans for upcoming season

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It’s no surprise that the NFL ‘Virtual’ Draft ended up being a major success, with television ratings that broke records over a three-day span. The draft was the first LIVE sporting event in over a month, and with the upcoming season still up in the air, fans soaked up every minute of it.

On night one of the draft, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell did say that they’re planning on starting the season on time, adding that they will release the 2020 schedule at some point in May. Right now all signs point to teams playing in empty stadiums, but Goodell didn’t go into detail.

Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the NFL, Troy Vincent spoke with News 2’s Kayla Anderson, explaining to her they have several plans starting to come together.

Vincent said, “Reasonable and responsible planning is taking place and that is occurring due to what the medical community is telling us what we can and can’t do.”

With several other professional leagues put on pause as well, Vincent said it’s important to keep up to date on what they are doing, to help guide them with their own decision making.

“For us, we have the ability to look at what other sports communities are doing and what their process is like, but we’re being guided by the medical field and they will tell us at minimum when we can go back to work,” said Vincent.

There are reports swirling about contingency plans, one has the NFL kicking off in November, with the Super Bowl taking place in March.

