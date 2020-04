Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The NHL season is still stuck on pause, but Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile is staying plenty busy, hopping on conference calls daily, staying up to date on when and if the season will resume.

Poile and his staff don't have any real hockey games to prepare for at the moment, discussing contingency plans and what could happen in the weeks and months to come is a topic that receives plenty of attention. He says NHL commissioner Gary Betteman is very committed to playing games again, if it is safe to do so.