WATCH- Dr. Anthony Fauci believes in a fan-free return for sports

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Sports fans all over the country are anxious for the first live event to pop up on the calendar, and there is some positive news. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, says professional sports can happen this summer if they can hold events without fans in attendance and by keeping players in hotels.

Fauci told Snapchat’s Peter Hamby, “There’s a way of doing that, nobody comes to the stadium. Put (the players) in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled. Have them tested every single week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out.”

Fauci was specifically asked about his thoughts on a shortened baseball season and the start of football, said he thought there would be enough interest from fans to watch games, even if it was on television.

Major League Baseball and its players have come up with an idea start the season in Phoenix, playing with no fans. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said his state would be willing to host all 30 major league teams, if it were allowed.

Fauci seemed to like this idea, as he told Hamby he’d love to eventually be able to watch the World Series champion Washington Nationals.

“I want to see them play again,” he said.