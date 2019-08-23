WATCH: Derrick Henry treats Nashville teachers to shopping spree

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans have a couple days off and running back Derrick Henry had some big plans for Friday night.

JCPenney and Henry teamed up to surprise 25 deserving teachers from the Nashville Metro School District with a shopping spree at the CoolSprings Galleria JCPenny store to get ready to go back to school.

“Happy to partner with JCPenney for back to school shopping with these teachers because they play an important role in kids lives, especially my life. They help educate the youth of the future,” said Derrick Henry.

Several teachers had a major impact on Henry’s life both on and off the field. He believes it is very important to give back to educators for taking the responsibility of positively impacting our youth’s future.

Henry added, “I still talk the teachers from high school to this very day and they’re very special and I know I can vouch for a lot of kids around the world that feel the same way.”

Each teacher received a $200 JCPenney gift card to purchase essentials for the upcoming school year. Additionally, the Nashville metro school district will receive a donation of $1,000 worth of socks and underwear for kids in need.