WATCH: Derek Mason talks COVID-19 challenges with student athletes past, present and future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This time of social distancing is causing all of us to get creative and that definitely includes college football coaches.

With the combination of canceled spring practice, a freeze on in-person recruiting until April 15th and an inability for draft prospects to meet with teams, this hits all areas of a college coach’s job description – current players, recruiting and helping former players get to the next level.

Vanderbilt football head coach Derek Mason is feeling the effects of each of those areas, including his impossible-to-scratch itch to be out on a football field coaching. He was kind enough to sit down with Emily Proud and discuss it all.