NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cameron Rosendahl threw two second-half touchdown passes to Steven Newbold as Tennessee State scored the final 17 points and the Tigers beat Austin Peay 26-24 on Saturday to snap a six-game skid.

Rosendahl was 22-of-39 passing for 220 yards, Chris Rowland had 12 receptions for 113 yards and Antonio Zita made field goals of 43, 22, 36 and a career-longest 50 yards for Tennessee State. Rowland has 82 receptions this season, a program record.