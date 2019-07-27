WATCH: Day #2 of Titans training camp, gearing up for full pads

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson takes us inside day two of Tennessee Titans training camp. Head Coach Mike Vrabel said his team looks more comfortable gearing up for full pads on Sunday.
