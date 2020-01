NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The average Nashville resident just assumed the new stadium was being built, and then the news comes out Friday that it hasn’t even begun.

Davey Shepherd of Speedway Soccer has been covering Nashville SC and this situation closely, he give his insight into what is happening with the deal and what this means for the team set to play its first game on February 29.

