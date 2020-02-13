WATCH- Caleb Plant: “This world title is staying right here in Nashville”

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The wild week continues for Ashland City’s Caleb Plant. The defending Super Middleweight Boxing Champion will try keep his title this Saturday when his fights Germany’s Vincent Feigenbutz at Bridgestone Arena.

On Thursday, at the official press conference, Plant was not going to hold back after his Feigenbutz said he didn’t have a lot of time to prepare for this fight.

Caleb Plant replied, “We’ve both had at least 10 weeks that we’ve known about this fight, so for him to get up here and throw that out to the media that they took the fight short notice, it’s like he’s already making up excuses.”

The word ‘excuse’ is not in Plant’s vocabulary. The 27-year-old will tell you that he’s never taken any shortcuts when it comes to preparing for a fight, and it was certainly no different this time around.

“I hired a personal chef for my training this time and I feel that has really made my recovery time that much faster. I’ve been able to train just as hard on Monday as I was on Saturday. I’m focused and I’m just ready for them to let me out of my kennel,” added Plant.

Plant is currently undefeated in the Super Middleweight category with 11 KOs, and with a win on Saturday he can improve that record to 20-0.

“I’m going to do whatever it takes to keep this world title, for however long I need to hold my breath underwater, I will do it. He (Feigenbutz) can’t hold his breath as long as me. This world title is staying right here in Nashville,” said Plant.