WATCH: ‘Be the Light’ shines across Tennessee, honoring Class of 2020

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It’s getting close to that time of the year, when students prepare for the next big step in their lives, graduation. Usually we see large ceremonies and celebrations, but the COVID-19 Pandemic has changed all of that.

Most high school and college students will still graduate on time, but they won’t get to experience all the pomp and circumstance that goes with earning their diplomas. That’s where Moore County’s head football coach Jason Dobbs comes into play.

After getting the idea from a friend in Minnesota, Dobbs decided to carry out the campaign right here in Middle Tennessee- It’s called ‘Be the Light,’ and its mission, to recognize the Class of 2020.

“I saw it I thought this is something really special, so we turn on the lights at 8:20, which is military time for 20:20 and we leave them on for 20 minutes,” said Dobbs.

The word spread quickly and soon other high schools started to catch on, lighting up their facilities.

“We are getting the community to turn on their front porch lights, just to let the Seniors know that they have not been forgotten. These are tough times, but like I tell the students, tough times don’t last but tough people do,” added Dobbs.

The campaign has caught fire, spreading across the country, and even the University of Tennessee is following suite, turning on switch at Neyland Stadium and light when its needed the most.



