WATCH: Austin Peay wins first OVC Championship since 1977

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – JaVaughn Craig threw three touchdowns and ran for two more and Austin Peay beat Eastern Illinois 35-7 for the Ohio Valley Conference championship on Saturday. This is the Govs first title since 1977 and they punch their ticket to the FCS Playoffs for the first time in program history.

Austin Peay (9-3, 7-1) owns the tiebreaker over Southeast Missouri State (9-3, 7-1) by virtue of its 28-24 win over the Redhawks on Oct. 12. Its only their second conference title, the last coming in 1977. The Governors – ranked No. 19 in FCS – set a single-season record for wins.

Craig threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Baniko Harley with 4:51 left in the first quarter for the game’s first score. Darshon McCullough’s 47-yard TD run eight seconds into the second tied it up. Craig followed up with a 5-yard scoring run after a 5-play, 76-yard drive less than two minutes later. Then, his 19-yard touchdown run 68 seconds before halftime made it 21-7.

McCullough ran for 110 yards on 20 carries for the Panthers’ (1-11, 1-7) lone score.

The Govs will now wait to see who they will face in Round 1 of the FCS Playoffs. The selection show happens on Sunday at 11:30 am (CT).