WATCH: Austin Martin talks about his time spent at Vanderbilt and how he’s gearing up for the MLB Draft

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Former Vanderbilt infielder Austin Martin remembers that day back in March when COVID-10 threw the ultimate curve ball.

“It was crazy, the season just ending was crazy,” said Martin.

His final season with Vanderbilt baseball, cancelled with no chance to help lead his team to another College World Series title in Omaha.

“Teams like u,s who put it all that work and get it taken away like that, it’s just disappointing,” added Martin.

But while one door closes, another one opens for the Jacksonville, Florida native. Martin looks forward to taking the next step, preparing for the 2020 MLB Draft on June 10th-11th. Considered a pure-hitter with versatility, he could be the first Commodore to go first overall, since Dansby Swanson back in 2015.

Martin added, “I think the game is changing a little bit and there is heavy use of utility guys and I think that part of the game will help me for whatever the team needs me to do,” said Martin.

And while celebrating with his teammates would be ideal, this draft is going to be different. It will only go a total of five rounds and will be held virtually, but Martin is going to make the best of it.



“It’s unfortunate that I can’t be with my team and couldn’t share it with them, but this will be a dream come true, for sure. For me I just want to be able to spend it with my family and close ones,” added Martin.

While Commodores head coach Tim Corbin won’t be there in person, bet on him to be one of the first ones to call and congratulate his Vandy Boy. Matin said that his experience at Vanderbilt has been life changing, molding him into the person he is today.