WATCH: AP Writer Teresa Walker looks back at covering the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kevin Dyson (87) tries but fails to get the ball into the end zone as he is tackled by St. Louis Rams’ Mike Jones on the final play of Super Bowl XXXIV on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2000, in Atlanta. The Rams won 23-16. (AP Photo/John Gaps III)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra special report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson catches up with AP Writer Teresa Walker to take a look back at Super Bowl XXIV, when the Tennessee Titans played the St. Louis Rams in Atlanta.

Walker, who has been to multiple Super Bowls in her career, recalls what it was like to cover the Titans during that time, and the difficulties of doing it in the middle of an ice storm.

She describes what it was like to cover ‘Media Day’ back in 2000 and how it has changed. Walker also explains what it was like after the Titans lost and how the fan base reacted.

