WATCH: Adoree Jackson is back, but maybe not as the Titans’ punt returner

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) — As we enter another Tennessee Titans training camp, you’ll find plenty of articles out there labeling Titans’ cornerback Adoree Jackson as the breakout player on defense this upcoming season.

I wouldn’t disagree, if there is a year for the 23-year-old to take it to another level, it’s now. The former University of Southern California two-sport athlete is coming off a foot procedure, but he’s participated fully in the first couple days of camp and while he was working the special teams unit, he has some company when it comes to returning punts.

“Trying to get the rust off, I haven’t been playing since December 31st and so I’m just out here trying to get everything going. I’m trying to have fun and learn,” said Adoree Jackson.

The two other players that have been heavily involved in returning punts during the first two days of practice have been wide receivers Cameron Batson and new addition, Adam Humphries.

Adam Humphries, “Yes, I’ve done it for three years in the NFL and it’s something I did in college and felt comfortable with. If that is something they want me to do, I’m comfortable doing it.”

Head Coach Mike Vrabel is happy with how special teams was a big part of the Titans game plan last season, but he made it a point to say there is still “meat on the bone.”

“We’re looking for the best guy and whether it’s one of those three or Kalif Raymond or whoever it is, that’s why we are out there and that’s why we bring 90 guys. That’s why Jon Robinson and his staff spend time on bringing in the right guys in order to create competition on the roster,” said Mike Vrabel.

Last season the Titans ranked first in the league with 32 yards per kickoff return, a team record; they ranked 14th with 8.8 yards per punt return.

Adoree’ Jackson had 16 punt returns for 9.3 yards per return. Cameron Batson had three returns for 1.3 yards per return.

“I’m just back there catching punts right now we’re just going to be out there competing and battling that’s what we talked about. Whoever is there, whether it’s me or somebody else, I know we’ll have electrifying pairs back there to take the top off,” added Jackson.

In the next few days, Vrabel will be introducing the next phases of special teams play but he made it clear this will be a competition for the remainder of camp.