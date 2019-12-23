WATCH: Adams Strunk reacts to father being Hall of Fame finalist

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Earlier this week, long-time Houston Oilers/Tennessee Oilers/Titans owner Bud Adams was named one of 10 finalists in the contributor category for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial class.

Before the Tennessee Titans game against the New Orleans Saints, current Titans controlling owner and daughter of Bud Adams, Amy Adams Strunk spoke to News 2 exclusively about her father being a finalist.

“We’re so excited because it was something my dad was always hopeful for and to see him get on the finalist list is so exciting to the family,” said Adams Strunk.

Bud Adams was the founder and owner of the Oilers/Titans for 53-plus years and produced 21 playoff seasons, two AFL Championships, four AFC Championship Game appearances and a Super Bowl appearance.

Adams Strunk added, “It’s long overdue and I just think somewhere along the way he’s gotten forgotten and that’s a shame, but you know what he’s back in the spotlight again and hopefully he’ll be one of the final three.”

Next month, the Hall of Fame’s Blue-Ribbon Panel will elect 10 seniors, three contributors, and two coaches to the Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020.