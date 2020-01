NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With everyone asking about the future of the Titans and players like Jack Conklin, Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill this seems like a pretty good time to talk about the Franchise Tag and let everyone know exactly what it is and how it works.

First, there are three different tags team can use on players; the Exclusive Franchise Tag, Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag and Transition Tag.