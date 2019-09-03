Walker says connection with Mariota is, “like riding a bike.”

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker plays against the New England Patriots in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – When the Titans kick-off in Cleveland Sunday it will have almost been a full calendar year since Delanie Walker played regular season football.

A full calendar year since Marcus Mariota completed a pass to Walker.

A full calendar year since Walker has caught a pass in a game that counts.

Those facts make fantasy owners nervous about drafting Walker and NFL experts ability to predict his upcoming season difficult.

According to the Pro Bowler, he’s predicting his best season yet.

“It’s the NFL, so I don’t think you’re ever going to go into a game 100 percent, especially preseason. In training camp I felt great and I feel like I’m able to go out there and play my best football,” he said.

So his health is not a concern to him, how about his ability to continue the strong connection he’s seemingly always had with his quarterback?

“It’s like riding a bike to me. I don’t think we ever lost it. He sees the same thing I see on the field and that’s why we watch film and study plays.”

Despite the narrative that Walker makes Mariota’s job easier, Walker thinks its the opposite.

“He makes my job easier all I got to do is run my route and he puts the ball in places I go get it, so I think it’s still there and I look forward to seeing it happen in the game on Sunday.”

The Titans kick-off against the Browns Sunday at 12 p.m. CT on CBS.