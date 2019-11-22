Walker, Pamphile doubtful, Davis, Casey, Brown available

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey plays against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The bye week was just what the doctor ordered for a handful of injured Titans.

Corey Davis, Jurrell Casey, Jayon Brown and Delanie Walker missed the Titans’ last game against the Chiefs in week 10 with injuries.

The Titans released an injury report Friday that classified Walker and Pamphile as doubtful. Davis and Brown were full participants in practice and Casey was a limited participant, but none ruled out for Sunday.

Walker has been inactive the last three weeks with an ankle injury, but was limited for the third straight day in practice this week.

Walker said earlier in the week he was positive about his return after the bye, but reiterated it would all depend on how he felt in practice.

The Titans play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Nissan Stadium at 3:05 p.m.