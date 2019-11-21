Walker, Casey, Brown & Davis all return to practice for Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The Titans welcomed Jurrell Casey, Delanie Walker, Jayon Brown and Corey Davis all back to the practice field Wednesday as they prepared for a critical rematch with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Titans won their final game headed into their bye week despite all four starters missing that game with injuries. Casey, Brown and Davis were all full participants at practice, while Walker was listed as limited.

“Shouldn’t have any problems, probably, but you never know how the injury works.” Jurrell Casey said, “The best thing is to get thru this week and make sure I don’t put any more stress on it I don’t have to. Get out there, get the game plan and the mindset to go out there and take care of business.”

Casey has missed several games with a shoulder injury and the Titans defense has missed his presence giving up over 30 points in each of the last two games.

While Walker was limited he sounds extremely optimistic about his chances of playing against the Jags, “I’m gonna use the word, I’m excited. We’ll see what happens today, pretty much, that’s gonna be the test, so we’ll see what happens.”

Walker has struggled with an injury to the same ankle he had surgically repaired after his 2018 season ended week one in Miami.

Brown missed time with a groin injury and Davis missed one game after injuring his hip in the Titans loss at Carolina