Walker, Casey and Brown out for Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon (24) is upended by Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown (55) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Containing Patrick Mahomes and the dynamic Chiefs offense is hard enough, and now the Titans will have to do it without two key pieces of their defense.

Jurrell Casey and Jayon Brown have both been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Casey will miss his second-straight game with an shoulder injury, and Brown will miss his second game of the season as he is dealing with a groin injury.

In addition to Casey and Brown, Delanie Walker will also be out Sunday. He has missed the last three games with residual pain from his major ankle surgery last season.

Corey Davis was listed on Friday’s injury report as doubtful with a hip injury.