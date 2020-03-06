Vrabel, Titans come together to help North Nashville area hit by tornado

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Several of Nashville’s professional sports teams have been out in different areas that were devastated by the tornadoes that hit the city earlier in the week, and that includes the Tennessee Titans.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk donated $1 million dollars to tornado relief effort and on Friday several members of the team were out in North Nashville lending a helping hand.

Head Coach Mike Vrabel and General Manager Jon Robinson were helping haul supplies to Lee Chapel Ame Church, while several players including; wide receiver A.J. Brown, safety Kevin Byard; punter Brett Kern; long snapper Beau Brinkley and others were helping out with the clean up effort.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said, “There is just a lot of damage. A lot of people’s homes have been taken away from them and obviously there has been a lot of people out in those streets that we passed bringing supplies down that are willing to help and it’s really cool to see.”

“It’s almost like walking through a movie. I’ve never experienced anything like this or seen anything like this. When you walk through see the devastation see homes completely destroyed it effects everybody, whether it’s spiritually or emotionally it’s very serious,” added Titans safety Kevin Byard.

While most of the Titans staff and players weren’t directly impacted by the tornadoes, defensive lineman Austin Johnson’s home in Hermitage was hit and suffered extensive damage, but he was not in town during the storm.

“I’m just thankful that everybody is OK and that they weren’t injured. You know those things can be replaced, the people that lost their lives and a couple married for 58 years and a couple that had a two year old son, those are the things you can’t buy back,” said Vrabel.

Another Titans player that is in town during the offseason is wide receiver A.J. Brown and he lives in Germantown, which also experienced great damage. Brown said while he is still with out power, his building was spared in the storm.

“I was scared to be honest, I wasn’t really aware of what was going on and my girlfriend said she saw some things flying in the air and I was just trying to keep everybody calm and I wasn’t really aware of how serious it was until the next morning,” said Brown.

While players know the work will continue for months to come, seeing the support out in all communities is something special and they are proud to be connected to a city this strong.

Byard said, “I’m super proud. One thing I know about Nashville is we are a strong community that is going to help each other out and show true southern hospitality.”

“It does get emotional, but the thing that brightens my day is the smiles you see on everybody’s face, coming together, working together,” added Brown.