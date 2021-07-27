Vrabel is ‘comfortable’ with team’s vaccination status

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel gives instructions to his players during NFL football training camp Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – COVID-19 dominated the 2020 NFL season and it rears its ugly head again in 2021 with regard to vaccinations.

According to Tom Pellissero of the NFL Network, 85 percent of all NFL players have received at least one shot of the COVID vaccine as of the first day of training camp for 29 teams. Fourteen clubs boast at least 90 percent of their players are vaccinated.

As for the Titans?

I’m comfortable with where we’re at,” said head coach Mike Vrabel. “We continue to add players as recently as yesterday to the vaccination list and guys are continuing to do research to educate themselves to make a personal decision that we’ve said it was all along. The percentages, I’m really comfortable with where they are and I think they’ve continued to go up and I would expect them to go up.”

Vrabel declined to offer a specific percentage of vaccinations within the team, but reiterated he’s “comfortable” with the number.

The reason it’s a topic of discussion is because the league is expected to loosen COVID-related restrictions on teams with a certain vaccination rate. The percentage is expected to be 85 percent.

“I don’t know where everybody is getting that number. There is no difference if you are at 85 percent. The protocols don’t change if you’re at 50 percent unless you are getting a different memo. There are protocols for players and everybody that is fully vaccinated, and there are protocols for those that aren’t vaccinated or who are vaccinated but haven’t been fully vaccinated. That is the only thing that we are tracking right now, is what those two protocols are.”

As for the staff, personnel who will be near players are required to be fully vaccinated.

“All of our coaches that will be working with the players have been fully vaccinated,” said Vrabel.

The team hits the field for the first time in training camp on Wednesday.