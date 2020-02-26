Vrabel impressed with XFL product, likes kickoff rule

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The NFL Scouting Combine is happening this week in Indianapolis and the Tennessee Titans staff is there to evaluate talent over the next several days. Both general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the media on Tuesday morning, touching on various topics, including the XFL.

The new football league has generated positive buzz in its first few weeks of the season and even Vrabel said he’s been keeping up with some of the games with his younger son, Carter.

“Cardale Jones was good to him (Carter) when we were at Ohio State, so we wanted to watch Cardale to see how he did and see his ability to function, and I thought it was good. I enjoyed the product,” said Vrabel.

The XFL has provided fans with entertainment, incorporating sideline interviews during games and providing access inside the locker rooms, but it’s the former college players and even pros that have caught the attention of many, including Vrabel.

“There are a lot of names that you have either coached or came through camp or practiced against, these are names you recognized,” added Vrabel.

But the element of the game that has impressed Vrabel the most is the kickoff rule and he hinted the National Football League could benefit from doing something similar.

“There’s the kickoff and you see if maybe that is something we explore as the NFL to try to do things that are creative and good for the game and great for player safety,” said Vrabel.