NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Training camp for the Tennessee Titans officially begins one month from today, but that date can’t come soon enough.

As the NFL is currently on its unofficial summer break, players and coaches are on vacation or taking time away from the football field.

Those who cover the NFL are not.

And so, it’s list season.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel found himself on an unlikely list. Bet Online gives him the 9th-best odds to be the first NFL head coach fired in the 2022 season.

The full list:

Matt Rhule (+300)

Mike McCarthy (+500)

Pete Carroll (+600)

Frank Reich (+700)

Ron Rivera (+800)

Kevin Stefanski (10/1)

Dan Campbell (10/1)

Kliff Kingsbury (12/1)

Mike Vrabel (12/1)

Robert Saleh (14/1)

Arthur Smith (14/1)

That may be surprising based on the fact that he has the highest win percentage of any coach on this list. He is also just one of three coaches who have improved their record headed into this season.

Also unsurprisingly, 6 of the 11 coaches on this list are entering the upcoming season with a new quarterback. Vrabel remains consistent at the league’s most important position with Ryan Tannehill.

For argument’s sake, let’s play devils advocate. Despite winning 12 games and earning the AFC’s No. 1 seed in 2021, last season marked the second-straight one-and-done showing in the playoffs. However, 8 of the 11 coaches on this list didn’t qualify for post-season play in 2021.

Also, these offseason odds are generally predictive which means it indicates the Titans could take a step back in 2022. For what it’s worth, the Titans are tied for the second-highest win total (9.5) of teams on this list. Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys lead it with 10.5.

The Titans win total would be a step back from a 12-win season. And yes, they did lose one of their best offensive pieces in A.J. Brown, but they were a middle of the league offense last year with him. The defense, which carried the 2021 Titans, remains largely the same.

Every coach’s situation on this list requires context, but in Vrabel’s case, context also further cements him as a guy who’s job is pretty darn safe. His relationship with General Manager Jon Robinson — as far as we know — is solid and the franchise has faced historic success with the duo working in lockstep.