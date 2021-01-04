Vrabel encourages team to have “winning attitude” ahead of playoffs

Nashville, Tenn (WKRN) – The Titans pulled off a huge win yesterday at Houston.

Not only did it come in dramatic fashion, but it marked an 11-win season and the first AFC Championship for the franchise since 2008. According to Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, all they accomplished was just goal number 1.

Typically, this is where you would see a coach tell his guys they’re turning the page or looking ahead to the next game.

In all fairness, Vrabel lead off his Zoom press conference with the playoff cliche of, “it’s a new season.” However, although the focus is now on game-planning to beat the Ravens, he doesn’t want his guys to completely shut the door on Sunday’s big win.

“I want them to come in with the attitude that they’re winners,” he said. “We won 11 games. We won our division with another team that won 11 games. Not that we can sit there and say that we’ve arrived. we’re not just going to show up on Sunday and somehow beat the Ravens, but I think we have to have some of that winning attitude and that winning mentality that you have to carry through into the playoffs.”

Vrabel said after their playoff run last season that this season, the goal was to win the division and host. He did not, however, foresee a playoff during a pandemic. Although the home field advantage is lessened by limited fans, he said there is still an advantage to what they accomplished.

“I think it’s an idea that you earned it. You earned the right to play games at home. You don’t have to travel, you can be here, prepare and continue to work.”

The Titans host the Ravens at Nissan Stadium Sunday at 12:05.