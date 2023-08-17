NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There is still no timeline on a return for Titans receiver Treylon Burks, but Thursday head coach Mike Vrabel sounded like it would be sooner rather than later.

“No. I don’t think it’s going to be a long-term thing or no structural damage. Anticipating him being back, not putting a timeline on it. But I think that it was a best-case scenario.” Vrabel said after the Titans second day of joint practices with the Vikings Thursday.

Burks left practice Wednesday with what the NFL Network reports is a lateral collateral ligament sprain in his knee. Wednesday Titans fans were on pins and needles and players were understandably concerned.

🏈 TITAN UP all season long with the latest news and notes on the Tennessee Titans

Often injured players would be sent back to the team facility for treatment, but Vrabel said Burks is still with the team in Minnesota giving even more room for optimism.

Burks has not spoken to the media since being carted off the field, but Vrabel has and said he feels like everyone else, “Well, I think relieved. I think when you have that type of thing, and you feel something. I think relieved and we’ll rehab him, and I know he’ll work hard to get back. And when he’s ready to come back out, he’ll help us.”

The Titans are counting on a big year from their 2022 first round pick, but the injuries are piling up. In his rookie season, Burks struggled with asthma, a toe injury, and a concussion. 2023 started with a scare, fingers are still crossed that will be it.